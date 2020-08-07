Lula Long Thompson, 91 of Comer, GA passed on August 1, 2020 at her residence.



She is survived be her daughter: Martha Davidson; Son: Richardson Thompson, Jr.; Brothers: James Long, Paul Long and Howard Sims; Sisters: Bernice Travis and Corene Hawthorne; 2 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren.



Visitation will be Saturday morning August 8th at the church beginning at 9:30 AM followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM from the Holly Creek Baptist Church. Comer, GA. Interment in the church cemetery.



Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.



