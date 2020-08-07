1/
Lula Long Thompson
1929 - 2020
Lula Long Thompson, 91 of Comer, GA passed on August 1, 2020 at her residence.

She is survived be her daughter: Martha Davidson; Son: Richardson Thompson, Jr.; Brothers: James Long, Paul Long and Howard Sims; Sisters: Bernice Travis and Corene Hawthorne; 2 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren.

Visitation will be Saturday morning August 8th at the church beginning at 9:30 AM followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM from the Holly Creek Baptist Church. Comer, GA. Interment in the church cemetery.

Arrangements Entrusted to Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
August 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
August 5, 2020
Lula Thompson's strength and determination were an inspiration to me. We met doing civil rights work on the Lemuel Penn Memorial. I'm so glad I got to know her.
Dena Chandler
Friend
