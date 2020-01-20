Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Resources
More Obituaries for Lula Doster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lula Mae Cowart Doster


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lula Mae Cowart Doster Obituary
1930 - 2020 Lula Mae Cowart Doster, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 89.

Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Cowart and Annie Smith Cowart. Mrs. Doster loved her family and cherished spending time with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Jamie L. Doster; daughter, Brenda Doster Gabriel; grandsons, Derek Cleghorne and Conley McDaris; siblings, John Henry Cowart, Paul Edward Cowart (Flora), James Chalmers Cowart (Essie), Grady Russell Cowart (Betty), Viola Cowart Payne and Luther William Cowart and son-in-law, Lewis Nunnally.

Survivors include her sisters, Mary Nell Cowart Sanders and Waunette M. Cowart Langford (Willis); children, David Wayne Cowart, Sheila Doster Smith, Jamie O'Neil Doster (Joan) and Pamela Rose Nunnally; son-in-law, Cecil Gabriel; sister-in-law, Myrtie Cowart; grandchildren, Melissa McGarity (Jay), Scott Gabriel (Jamie), James Cleghorne (Pam), Robbie Smith, Shannon Shivar (Nate), Matthew Doster, Trista Blankenship (Paul), Dustin McDaris and Ryan McDaris; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Tim McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Sandy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Gabriel, Dustin McDaris, Robbie Smith, Matthew Doster, Paul Blankenship and Nate Shivar. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -