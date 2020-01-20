|
1930 - 2020 Lula Mae Cowart Doster, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 89.
Born in Athens, she was a daughter of the late Ernest Cowart and Annie Smith Cowart. Mrs. Doster loved her family and cherished spending time with them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Jamie L. Doster; daughter, Brenda Doster Gabriel; grandsons, Derek Cleghorne and Conley McDaris; siblings, John Henry Cowart, Paul Edward Cowart (Flora), James Chalmers Cowart (Essie), Grady Russell Cowart (Betty), Viola Cowart Payne and Luther William Cowart and son-in-law, Lewis Nunnally.
Survivors include her sisters, Mary Nell Cowart Sanders and Waunette M. Cowart Langford (Willis); children, David Wayne Cowart, Sheila Doster Smith, Jamie O'Neil Doster (Joan) and Pamela Rose Nunnally; son-in-law, Cecil Gabriel; sister-in-law, Myrtie Cowart; grandchildren, Melissa McGarity (Jay), Scott Gabriel (Jamie), James Cleghorne (Pam), Robbie Smith, Shannon Shivar (Nate), Matthew Doster, Trista Blankenship (Paul), Dustin McDaris and Ryan McDaris; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Tim McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Sandy Cross Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Scott Gabriel, Dustin McDaris, Robbie Smith, Matthew Doster, Paul Blankenship and Nate Shivar. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020