|
|
Luther Carrol Watkins, 87, of Statham, entered into eternal rest on February 20, 2019. He was born June 27, 1931, son of the late Lorene Christopher Watkins and Luther Gus Watkins. He grew up in Dacula, and graduated from high school in Gwinnett County in 1948. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean War, where he was a communications specialist.
He relocated to Barrow County after he married, where he raised his family, and was an active member of the community. He was a member and deacon at Statham Baptist Church, and traveled with the missions team on several church-building adventures in Mexico. He was an avid HAM radio operator, and enjoyed talking with other operators all over the world.
He retired from Rockwell Automations, where he was a test engineer. His many skills and interests kept him busy after retirement. He loved traveling abroad and visiting national parks here at home. He was passionate about gardening, trout fishing, making airplanes from soda cans, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His pride and joy was building a replica 1901 Oldsmobile from scratch, for which he won many trophies at multiple car shows in the region.
He is survived by his wife of almost 62 years, Doris Dunahoo Watkins, daughter Cathy Watkins Bennett of Statham, son Richard Michael Watkins (Linda) of Sandy Springs, and sister Mary Lynn of Monroe. He is also survived by beloved grandchildren Ryan Watkins, Victoria Watkins, and Whitney Bennett Veal (Dustin), and great-grandchildren Mary Veal, Leyland Veal, Corey Veal, and Lucy Watkins.
Funeral services will be at Smith Funeral home on Friday, February 22, at 2:00 with Pastor Jack Thomas and Pastor Gordon Thornton officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.
Instead of flowers, friends who wish to honor him may do so in care of Statham Baptist Church, 1914 Broad Street, Statham, GA 30666.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 21, 2019