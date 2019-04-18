|
|
Lisa (Lynn) Studdard Queen, age 51 of Monroe, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born in Athens on May 24, 1967 to Carolyn Ward Studdard and the late Louis Green Studdard, Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Leigh Seagraves and her grandparents, Virginia Rice and Tom Ward of Douglas, Louis and Bert Studdard of Monroe.
Surviving are: daughters, Lyndsey (Kiley) Cousins of Greenville, SC and Tori Batchelor of Monroe; Mother, Carolyn Studdard of Monroe; Brother, Gree Studdard of Monroe; Grandchildren, Chandler Cousins and Colton Batchelor; Cousins, Allen Davis, Glen Davis, and Tony Davis; Dearest Friends, Mike and Pam Whisnant of Monroe; Dearest Cousin, Lalia Wilson of Monroe.
A Memorial service will be held on Thursday April 18th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 18, 2019