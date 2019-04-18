Home

POWERED BY

Services
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Highway 11 SE
Monroe, GA 30655
(770) 267-9406
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Meadows Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Highway 11 SE
Monroe, GA 30655
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Queen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Studdard Queen


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lynn Studdard Queen Obituary
Lisa (Lynn) Studdard Queen, age 51 of Monroe, passed away on April 15, 2019. She was born in Athens on May 24, 1967 to Carolyn Ward Studdard and the late Louis Green Studdard, Jr. She was preceded in death by her sister, Leigh Seagraves and her grandparents, Virginia Rice and Tom Ward of Douglas, Louis and Bert Studdard of Monroe.

Surviving are: daughters, Lyndsey (Kiley) Cousins of Greenville, SC and Tori Batchelor of Monroe; Mother, Carolyn Studdard of Monroe; Brother, Gree Studdard of Monroe; Grandchildren, Chandler Cousins and Colton Batchelor; Cousins, Allen Davis, Glen Davis, and Tony Davis; Dearest Friends, Mike and Pam Whisnant of Monroe; Dearest Cousin, Lalia Wilson of Monroe.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday April 18th at 3:00 PM at the Chapel of Meadows Funeral Home with the Rev. Don Malcom officiating. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com

Meadows Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now