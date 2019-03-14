Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
M. Eleanor Shelnutt Ayers


1933 - 2019
M. Eleanor Shelnutt Ayers Obituary
M. Eleanor Shelnutt Ayers, 85, of Comer, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.

A native of Athens, Mrs. Ayers was a daughter of the late Ralph Shelnutt and Ruth Long Shelnutt. She worked as a switchboard operator for Southern Bell, was very active at Comer United Methodist Church and loved raising her pets and rescuing animals.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ayers was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Ayers.

Survivors include children, Thomas Logan (Cindy) of Canton, Dale Ross (Ken) of Comer and Lori Logan Del Nero of Jamestown, NY; sister, Ann Seagraves of Hull; grandchildren, Robert Logan, Nikki Logan, William Logan, Jonathan Logan and Erin Ross; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Revs. Hugh Hendrickson and Michael Ferguson officiating. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Comer United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 38, Comer, GA 30629 or the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 453, Danielsville, GA 30633.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019
