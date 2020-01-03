Home

WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
New Grove Baptist Church
Mabel Callaway


1940 - 2019
Mabel Callaway Obituary
1940 - 2019 Mabel Callaway, 79 of Athens began her eternal journey Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E. W. Callaway and granddaughter, Aurial Callaway.

She is survived by her children, LaShanda Callaway, Rodderick Callaway and Capathyia Callaway; granddaughter, Keaira Rucker; great-grandchildren, Mason Browner and Braxton Mitchell; siblings, Louise Wise and Curtis (Margorie) Mapp; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 1PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at New Grove Baptist Church. Interment will be in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. The viewing will be held 1-7PM, Friday, January 3rd at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 3, 2020
