Mace Wayne Williams of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed away at home on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 64. Born May 2, 1955 in Cordele, Georgia, he was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. David John Williams III and Carolyne Mace Williams. Survivors include his wife of fourteen years, Julie (James) Williams, his son, Matthew Mace Williams, his sister, Carole (Williams) Golemme, his brother, David John Williams, IV and three nieces, two nephews, and five great-nephews. Mace grew up in Athens where he graduated from Cedar Shoals High School in 1973. During his career, he worked for National Cash Register and as a computer engineer with Northern Telecom in their Global Engineering Department.
A true gentleman, Mace was a loving and devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a steadfast friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was raised in the Baptist Church and was a devout Christian with an abiding faith. Mace had a wide range of creative talents including playing the guitar, composing original music, creating stained glass artwork, and writing poetry. He was also well-known for his sense of humor and love of teasing. He will be dearly missed.
Family visitation will be held at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home (West) in Watkinsville from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. A memorial service will follow immediately thereafter in the Lord & Stephens chapel. For those who wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to a .
Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019