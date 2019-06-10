Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Resources
More Obituaries for Mace Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mace Wayne Williams


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mace Wayne Williams Obituary
Mace Wayne Williams of Watkinsville, Georgia, passed away at home on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 64. Born May 2, 1955 in Cordele, Georgia, he was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. David John Williams III and Carolyne Mace Williams. Survivors include his wife of fourteen years, Julie (James) Williams, his son, Matthew Mace Williams, his sister, Carole (Williams) Golemme, his brother, David John Williams, IV and three nieces, two nephews, and five great-nephews. Mace grew up in Athens where he graduated from Cedar Shoals High School in 1973. During his career, he worked for National Cash Register and as a computer engineer with Northern Telecom in their Global Engineering Department.

A true gentleman, Mace was a loving and devoted husband, a wonderful father, and a steadfast friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was raised in the Baptist Church and was a devout Christian with an abiding faith. Mace had a wide range of creative talents including playing the guitar, composing original music, creating stained glass artwork, and writing poetry. He was also well-known for his sense of humor and love of teasing. He will be dearly missed.

Family visitation will be held at Lord & Stephens Funeral Home (West) in Watkinsville from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12. A memorial service will follow immediately thereafter in the Lord & Stephens chapel. For those who wish to do so, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to a .

Lord and Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from June 10 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now