Sullivan Funeral Home
51 N Enola Dr
Enola, PA 17025
(717) 732-5400
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
51 N Enola Dr
Enola, PA 17025
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Camp Hill United Methodist Church
417 S 22nd St
Camp Hill, PA
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
Camp Hill United Methodist Church
417 S 22nd St
Camp Hill, PA
More Obituaries for Madelyn Massey
Madelyn C. Massey


1947 - 2019
Madelyn C. Massey Obituary
1947 - 2019 Madelyn C. Massey departed this life at the age of 71 on Tuesday, August 13th, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, she sang soprano with the Frankford High School Ambassadors of Song, who toured Scandinavia for one month. A high school valedictorian, Madelyn later received her bachelor's degree from Dickinson College and earned a Masters in Library Science from Drexel. Madelyn served as a reference librarian at Dickinson, Penn State Harrisburg, and Harrisburg Area Community College, where she taught for more than 20 years before retiring. She spent her retirement years traveling with her family and attending music and theater events.

Madelyn is survived by her loving husband of 45 years: James H. Massey Jr.; son: James R. Massey, his wife Amanda Massey, and granddaughters Zelda and Angelica; son: Brian Massey; brother: Bob McDade and his wife Brenda McDade; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Sam Massey and Julie Jenkins and their spouses Tricia Massey and Michael Jenkins of Athens, GA; nieces: Kelley McDade Latella (Rich Latella), Lynn Eaton (Andy Eaton), and Meg Hammer (Alex Hammer); nephews: Chris McDade (Jamie McDade), Sam Massey Jr. (Morgan Massey), Ross Massey (Keri Massey).

Viewing and funeral information available at www.sullivanfuneralservices.com/obituaries
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 16, 2019
