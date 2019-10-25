|
|
1919 - 2019 Marian Madeline "Madge" Godby Green, age 100, passed peacefully from her home, on Wednesday, October 23.
She was born on April 17, 1919 in Macon, Georgia, the daughter of the late Marian Madeline and William Henry Godby. She graduated as the valedictorian from Rabun County High School in Clayton, Georgia where she met and married her high school sweetheart, John Green. Madge attended Cox College in College Park, Georgia.
She lovingly raised her two children, Madeline and Allen, giving them strong values of family as they traveled and lived on numerous Army bases. She took pleasure in her role as the wife of a military officer. Family and friends were a great joy for Madge as she entertained and spent time keeping these friendships alive.
After retirement from the Army in 1965, Madge and her family settled in Athens where she continued to be an avid bridge player and bridge instructor. She enjoyed tennis and golf, while being a voracious reader. Madge was a member of the Athens Garden Club, The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, and Athens Country Club.
Madge was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church attending the Friendship class. Her faith was demonstrated as she participated in the Altar Guild and her Women's circle.
Madge was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, John, and her children, Madeline and Ray Wallace, along with her sister, Lillian Carnes. She is survived by her children, Allen and Becky Green, along with grandchildren, Ashley McFadden Prudames, Laura (Green) and David McMahan, Julie (Green) and Reeves Minton, Russ and Lyndsey Green, Ginna and Joe Ezernack, Katie and Cory Duncan; great-grandchildren, Madison Prudames, William and Catherine McMahan, Marian and Mack Minton, Tripp and Wels Ezernack and Beau and Sam Duncan.
Other survivors include numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Special appreciation is extended to "The Green Team" caregivers Ethel Salley, Sean Johnson, Peggie Johnson, Jackie Williams, Tina Soto, Samantha Jordan, Hattie Heflin and La Keisha Owens.
A graveside service will be at 2:00 pm at Oconee Hill Cemetery on Sunday, October 27, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church, Athens, with a reception in Hancock Hall.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 25, 2019