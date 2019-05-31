|
Mae Bell Fleming, 74, of Crawford died May, 25, 2019.
A viewing will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, June 01, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Survivors include her children, Ruby, Susan, Dorothy, Diane and Willie Fleming; siblings, Para Lee Watkins, Josephine Ballard, Estelle , Georgia Ann, Manse, Leroy, and Earl Fleming, Gussie Bolton, Sarah Nell Johnson, , Karen Barnes, Dora, Eddie, Jessie, Clifford and Willie Lee Smith; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 31, 2019