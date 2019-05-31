Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Fork Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Bell "Sake" Fleming


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mae Bell "Sake" Fleming Obituary
Mae Bell Fleming, 74, of Crawford died May, 25, 2019.

A viewing will be Friday, May 31, 2019 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.

The funeral service will be Saturday, June 01, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church. Interment in the church cemetery.

Survivors include her children, Ruby, Susan, Dorothy, Diane and Willie Fleming; siblings, Para Lee Watkins, Josephine Ballard, Estelle , Georgia Ann, Manse, Leroy, and Earl Fleming, Gussie Bolton, Sarah Nell Johnson, , Karen Barnes, Dora, Eddie, Jessie, Clifford and Willie Lee Smith; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and other relatives.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now