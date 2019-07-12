|
|
Maggie Katie Brown Kidd 1905 - 2019 Mrs. Maggie Katie Brown Kidd, 113, of Riverdale, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.
The funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Stephens, GA with Bishop Calvin Turner Officiating. Interment in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.
Survivors include her son, John M. Kidd; daughter, Rosalyn Kidd Powell, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 12, 2019