Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Stephens, GA
Maggie Katie Brown Kidd


1905 - 2019
Maggie Katie Brown Kidd Obituary
Maggie Katie Brown Kidd 1905 - 2019 Mrs. Maggie Katie Brown Kidd, 113, of Riverdale, died Saturday, July 6, 2019.

The funeral service will be Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Stephens, GA with Bishop Calvin Turner Officiating. Interment in Mt. Zion Church Cemetery.

Survivors include her son, John M. Kidd; daughter, Rosalyn Kidd Powell, grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC, of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 12, 2019
