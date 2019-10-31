|
1923 - 2019 Maidie Frances Thompson, 96, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was a devoted wife and beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar L. Thompson, father, Joseph Guy Cheatham, Mother Bertie Cheatham and sister, Mary Jo Fleeman. Survivors includer son Paul Thompson (Fay), daughter, Rebecca Moon (Neal), granddaughters, Jerilynn Granfield, Amanda Thompson and great grandchildren, Gabriel and Jericho Harris. A memorial service will be held at Temple Baptist Church on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, Missionary Fund, 2725 Cherokee Road, Athens, GA 30605. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 31, 2019