Mamie Evans Smith, 95 of Athens began her eternal journey Monday, October 5, 2020.
She leaves cherished, loving memories to her children, Dorothy A. Robinson and Ronnie (Marcia) Evans; seven grandchildren, Bonita Cherry, Clinton (Shantellee) Robinson, Mequikaan (Brookes) Haynes, Medina Lewis, Dwayne, Stephanie & Tia Evans; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives & friends.
Graveside services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. A viewing will be held 1-7PM, Monday, October 12th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.