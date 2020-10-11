1/1
Mamie E. Smith
1925 - 2020
Mamie Evans Smith, 95 of Athens began her eternal journey Monday, October 5, 2020.

She leaves cherished, loving memories to her children, Dorothy A. Robinson and Ronnie (Marcia) Evans; seven grandchildren, Bonita Cherry, Clinton (Shantellee) Robinson, Mequikaan (Brookes) Haynes, Medina Lewis, Dwayne, Stephanie & Tia Evans; nineteen great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives & friends.

Graveside services will be held 11 AM, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. A viewing will be held 1-7PM, Monday, October 12th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
OCT
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
