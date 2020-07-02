Mamie Lou Ollie Mitchell, 84 of Athens, began her eternal journey Monday, June 29, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Daron "Lynn" Mitchell and Keith Mitchell; siblings, Charlie (Louise) Ollie, Florrie Payne, Rita Goolsby, Jack (Joann) Ollie, Corina Ollie, Nevel (Mary) Ollie; a cousin reared in the home, Roy (Stella) Winfrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The viewing will be held 3-7PM, Thursday, July 2nd at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 5-7PM.
A private graveside service will be held.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.