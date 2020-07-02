1/
Mamie L. Mitchell
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mamie Lou Ollie Mitchell, 84 of Athens, began her eternal journey Monday, June 29, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Daron "Lynn" Mitchell and Keith Mitchell; siblings, Charlie (Louise) Ollie, Florrie Payne, Rita Goolsby, Jack (Joann) Ollie, Corina Ollie, Nevel (Mary) Ollie; a cousin reared in the home, Roy (Stella) Winfrey; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The viewing will be held 3-7PM, Thursday, July 2nd at the funeral home, with the family receiving friends from 5-7PM.

A private graveside service will be held.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
03:00 - 07:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved