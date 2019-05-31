Home

Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenville Baptist Church
Greshamville, GA
Mamie Lee Smith


Mamie Lee Smith, 74 of Athens, Ga..entered eternal rest on May 28, 2019. Service: June 1, 2019, 1 p.m. from Greenville Baptist Church, Greshamville, Ga. Survivors include her husband: Tommy Lee Smith, Sr. of Athens, Ga.; three step-children: Tomich Smith (Lexington, Ga.); Lashay Burke (Athens, Ga.) and Tommy Smith, Jr. (Hartwell, Ga.); seven grandchildren: three great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; four brothers-in-law and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Watts Funeral Home, Union Point, 706-486-4557
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 31, 2019
