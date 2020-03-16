|
|
1929 - 2020 Mamie Lou Carter, 90, of Crawford died March 11, 2020.
A viewing will be Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 1-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Oconee Baptist Church. Interment in Athens Memory Gardens.
Survivors include her daughters, Pearlene (Joseph) Walter, Judy Carter, Sherry Carter, Minnie (Greg) Hall; son, Randy Carter; brothers, Earnest Bell, Jr. and George Bell; grandchildren, great grandchildren and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020