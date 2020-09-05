1/
Mamie Louise Thomas
1956 - 2020
Mamie Louise Thomas, 63 passed on August 27, 2020.

Visitation begins on Friday, September 4, 2020 1:00pm-7:00pm.

Funeral Service will held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 1:00PM from the chapel of Batts & Bridges.

Interment: East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include 2 sisters: Annie Mildred Echols and Evelyn Tutt; Brother: James Thomas; Cousin like a sister: Annie Grace Johnson; Nephew raised in the home: Cedric Jones, Nieces, Nephews and a host of relatives and friends.

Service by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
SEP
5
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
