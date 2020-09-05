Mamie Louise Thomas, 63 passed on August 27, 2020.
Visitation begins on Friday, September 4, 2020 1:00pm-7:00pm.
Funeral Service will held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 1:00PM from the chapel of Batts & Bridges.
Interment: East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include 2 sisters: Annie Mildred Echols and Evelyn Tutt; Brother: James Thomas; Cousin like a sister: Annie Grace Johnson; Nephew raised in the home: Cedric Jones, Nieces, Nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
Service by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 5, 2020.