1948 - 2020 Manse Fleming, 72, 0f Crawford, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
A viewing will Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-7 PM at the funeral home.
The funeral service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church, Lexington. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Survivors include his son, Derrick Fleming; 8 sisters; 6 brothers; 1 grandchild; nieces; nephews; cousins and other relatives.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of services.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 28, 2020