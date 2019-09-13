|
1986 - 2019 Manuel Tarel "Manny" Williams, age 32, of Athens, GA passed September 7, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 610 Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens, GA with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday, 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: daughter, Leigha Williams; mother, Charlene Williams; father, Ishmael Williams; significant other, Santara Elder; siblings, Tamika Williams, Shanez (Al) Jackson, Shakina Freeman, Ish-shamel Williams, Tyriq Williams and Qaleel Williams; grandmother, Sadie Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019