Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
610 Epps Bridge Parkway
Athens, GA
View Map
More Obituaries for Manuel Williams
Manuel Tarel "Manny" Williams

Manuel Tarel "Manny" Williams


1986 - 2019
Manuel Tarel "Manny" Williams Obituary
1986 - 2019 Manuel Tarel "Manny" Williams, age 32, of Athens, GA passed September 7, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, 610 Epps Bridge Parkway, Athens, GA with interment in Evergreen Memorial Park. Viewing, Friday, 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: daughter, Leigha Williams; mother, Charlene Williams; father, Ishmael Williams; significant other, Santara Elder; siblings, Tamika Williams, Shanez (Al) Jackson, Shakina Freeman, Ish-shamel Williams, Tyriq Williams and Qaleel Williams; grandmother, Sadie Williams; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
