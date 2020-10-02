1/1
Manvee Lee Johnson
1949 - 2020
Manvee Lee Johnson, age 70 of Athens formerly of Madison County passed on September 24, 2020.

Visitation begins on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00PM-7:00PM.

Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at11:00AM from the Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer, GA.

Manvee was the father of 6 children: Shannon Arnold (Vivian), Felicia Arnold Hall (Lee),

Barbara Withrow (Keith), Emmanuel Johnson (Jennifer), Cassandra Johnson, Torris Johnson

preceded Manvee in death. Manvee was a loving father-figure for Michael Brown (Lisa), whom

he reared with Rosie Johnson.

Left to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Ms. Alberta Gantt Johnson, 5 brothers and

4 sisters. Rev. Ronald Gantt (Janie) Walton Gantt, Wayne Gantt (Callie), Jack Gantt (Debra),

Noel Burke (Schiree), Henrietta Browne, Dorothy Sorrells (Larry), Sharon Burton (Reginald) and

Christine Wingate (Edward), 14 grand children, other relatives and friends.

Service by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Batts & Bridges Funeral Home
3035 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-2551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
