Manvee Lee Johnson, age 70 of Athens formerly of Madison County passed on September 24, 2020.



Visitation begins on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 1:00PM-7:00PM.



Graveside Service will be held Friday, October 2, 2020 at11:00AM from the Holly Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer, GA.



Manvee was the father of 6 children: Shannon Arnold (Vivian), Felicia Arnold Hall (Lee),



Barbara Withrow (Keith), Emmanuel Johnson (Jennifer), Cassandra Johnson, Torris Johnson



preceded Manvee in death. Manvee was a loving father-figure for Michael Brown (Lisa), whom



he reared with Rosie Johnson.



Left to cherish his memory, his loving mother, Ms. Alberta Gantt Johnson, 5 brothers and



4 sisters. Rev. Ronald Gantt (Janie) Walton Gantt, Wayne Gantt (Callie), Jack Gantt (Debra),



Noel Burke (Schiree), Henrietta Browne, Dorothy Sorrells (Larry), Sharon Burton (Reginald) and



Christine Wingate (Edward), 14 grand children, other relatives and friends.



Service by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home



