Marcel Jackson-Isaac Mincey, affectionately known by many who loved him as "Jack", entered this world on December 13, 2008 to the loving parentage of Marcel and Chandra Mincey. Jack's legacy is marked by his warm smile, beautiful spirit, quick wit, and exceptional talent. He made his transition to a life of eternal love and peace on May 28, 2020.Jack was a 2020 "Koalaty Kid" graduate of Whitehead Road Elementary School. While there, he earned the distinction of Koala Scholar, having maintained Honor Roll throughout his elementary school tenure.Jack lived a well rounded life. If he could do it, he would try it. He loved sports and music, and was active in 4-H and in his church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, West. He could be seen out in the community shadowing his father and best friend, Marcel, who, upon returning from a mission trip to Kenya, dubbed Jack "Matua", which translates to "wise teacher" in Swahili. Working alongside his sister and father, Jack co-hosted Education Matters, which can be heard on 92.7 WXAG. Jack was truly an all-star, filled with love and light.He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mr. McArthur Brown, and his paternal grandmother, Ms. Mildred Mincey.Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Marcel and Chandra Mincey, his sister Makenna Mincey, his grandmother, Mrs. Darlene Brown, his aunts and uncles, god parents, and a large and loving community of family and friends.Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens Ga.Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 P.M. at the funeral chapel .Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.