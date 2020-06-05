Marcel Jackson-Isaac "Jack" Mincey
2008 - 2020
Marcel Jackson-Isaac Mincey, affectionately known by many who loved him as "Jack", entered this world on December 13, 2008 to the loving parentage of Marcel and Chandra Mincey. Jack's legacy is marked by his warm smile, beautiful spirit, quick wit, and exceptional talent. He made his transition to a life of eternal love and peace on May 28, 2020.

Jack was a 2020 "Koalaty Kid" graduate of Whitehead Road Elementary School. While there, he earned the distinction of Koala Scholar, having maintained Honor Roll throughout his elementary school tenure.

Jack lived a well rounded life. If he could do it, he would try it. He loved sports and music, and was active in 4-H and in his church, Ebenezer Baptist Church, West. He could be seen out in the community shadowing his father and best friend, Marcel, who, upon returning from a mission trip to Kenya, dubbed Jack "Matua", which translates to "wise teacher" in Swahili. Working alongside his sister and father, Jack co-hosted Education Matters, which can be heard on 92.7 WXAG. Jack was truly an all-star, filled with love and light.

He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mr. McArthur Brown, and his paternal grandmother, Ms. Mildred Mincey.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Marcel and Chandra Mincey, his sister Makenna Mincey, his grandmother, Mrs. Darlene Brown, his aunts and uncles, god parents, and a large and loving community of family and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday June 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. at the Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens Ga.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 P.M. at the funeral chapel .

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. Always remember the good times, he will always live through you.
Ronesha Dumas
Friend
June 3, 2020
I send my deepest sympathies and prayers for your whole family! Marcel was an amazing person and always had a smile you can't forget. We enjoyed loving on him during his time at Beech Haven Upward Basketball. He will not be forgotten. Comfort and love to you all in Christ Jesus!
Matt Bartlett
Friend
June 2, 2020
I want to extend my deepest Sympathy to you and your family. I just heard about the passing of your son. I pray that you and your family find healing and peace in Jesus Christ! Please let me know if I can do anything for you and your family.
Laura Bailey
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Out Most deepest condolences, our heart goes out to you and your family. We love you and we are here for you.
Fran and Michael Elliott
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Sending all my love and prayers and asking our Heavenly Father to comfort you all during the loss of a sweet young man! I will always remember Jack and his bright smile. Wendy, nurse at Pediatric Partners
Wendy Whiddon
Friend
June 2, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2nd Corthinians 1:4
D T
June 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anita Webb
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Fife, Marcel and Makenna,
Words cannot express how much I want to hold on to each of you and protect you from having to go through this right now and I wish I was able to do just that. May the Lord strengthen and bless you and keep you covered for the days to come, as you grieve the loss of Jack. You are in my thoughts and prayers and I love you. - Sherri Moore
Sherri Moore
Friend
June 1, 2020
You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless
Ryan and Jill Youngblood
Friend
June 1, 2020
With deepest sympathy for your loss.
Sheila Smith
Friend
