Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Danielsville Memorial Gardens
Marcia Jackson


1953 - 2020
Marcia Jackson Obituary
1953 - 2020 Marcia Jackson of Colbert passed away Sunday, January 12th, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family.

She is the daughter of Gleta Bailes and the late Cecil L. Smith. She was preceded in death by her bonus father, David "Pap" Bailes; her maternal grandparents Bryan and Maggie Mainer, and her paternal grandparents Ezra and Bessie Smith.

Marcia is survived by her husband James (Jack) Jackson; her children, Bryan and Ronna Berrong, and Bruce Berrong; her very loved grandson, Mason Berrong; siblings, Gary and Sarah Lynn Smith, Jeffery Smith, Missy Cobb, John Jackson, and Bill Jackson. She was also blessed with an abundance of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved!

Marcia spent her life spoiling the ones that she loved. Whether it was laughter, hugs, her cooking or baking, a trip to Vegas or to a racetrack, you just never knew how she would surprise you.

She retired from Uniforms Unlimited in Athens where she served this area and many personnel with her skills as a seamstress extraordinaire. Her gift will be missed!

A graveside service will be held Friday, January 17, at 1:00 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Until then, the family will be at their residence.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 15, 2020
