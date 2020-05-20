Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Marcus Anthony Rhodes


1962 - 2020
Marcus Anthony Rhodes Obituary
Marcus Anthony Rhodes age 58, of Athens passed on May 15, 2020

His loving memory is left to be cherished by one sister, Sylvia Moon (Athens,GA), five brothers: Arthur Swann, Jr.(Newark,NJ), Hollis Rhodes Jr.(Atlanta,GA),Robert Rhodes(Athens,GA),Bobby Rhodes(Atlanta,GA)and Rodney Rhodes(Crawfordville,GA), and a special companion,Samantha Sanders(Athens,GA). Although "Marc" did not have any children of his own, he expressed an unconditional love for his nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Private graveside service will be held on Thursday ,May 21, 2020 from the East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens is charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 20, 2020
