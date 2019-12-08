Home

POWERED BY

Services
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 548-4246
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
WINFREY'S MUTUAL FUNERAL HOME INC - ATHENS
390 GLENHAVEN AVE.
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Holly Creek Baptist Church
Comer, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Allen


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Allen Obituary
1939 - 2019 Margaret A. Allen, 80 of Athens, began her eternal journey Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

She is survived by her children, Freddie, Lester, Cynthia (Gary), Tyrone (Akina), Lisa and LTC Andretta (James); twenty-one grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Reese) and Sheila; nieces & nephews; other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held 11AM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Holly Creek Baptist Church, Comer, GA. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The visitation will be held 1-7PM, Sunday, December 8th at the funeral home.

Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -