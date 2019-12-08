|
1939 - 2019 Margaret A. Allen, 80 of Athens, began her eternal journey Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Freddie, Lester, Cynthia (Gary), Tyrone (Akina), Lisa and LTC Andretta (James); twenty-one grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; sisters, Jackie (Reese) and Sheila; nieces & nephews; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11AM, Monday, December 9, 2019 at Holly Creek Baptist Church, Comer, GA. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The visitation will be held 1-7PM, Sunday, December 8th at the funeral home.
Professional services entrusted to Winfrey Mutual Funeral Home.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 8, 2019