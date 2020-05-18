Home

Margaret Ann Brooks


1943 - 2020
Margaret Ann Brooks Obituary
Margaret Ann Brooks, 76, wife of the late Henry Grady Brooks, Jr., died Saturday, May 16, 2020. Born in Danielsville, GA, she was the daughter of the late L.E. Smith and Ruth Florene Smith. Mrs. Brooks worked in the banking as a teller and was a member of Winterville First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughters: Debbie (Adrian) Colquitt and Deana (Jamie) Lacey; grandchildren: Brandon Colquitt, Katelyn Bouknight, Nicolas Lacey, Madison Lacey and Canyon Lacey and three great grandchildren: Alivia Colquitt, Abigail Colquitt and Ava Colquitt.

A graveside service will be held Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3PM at Grove Chapel Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 18 to May 19, 2020
