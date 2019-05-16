Home

Margaret Ann Byerley


1976 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Margaret Ann Byerley Obituary
Ann Byerley

Margaret Ann "Ann" Byerley, 43, of Athens, Georgia, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at her home.

Ann had a petite frame and a deep, raspy voice, plus a hearty cackle that accompanied a dark sense of humor. She named the family dog "Seagrams." She was soft-hearted but didn't hold back from speaking the truth.

She was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and spent most of her childhood in Macon, Georgia. She graduated in 1995 from Central High School in Macon, where she achieved the rank of colonel in the Junior ROTC. She earned two associate degrees, in arts and science, at Macon College, and she studied political science at the University of Georgia.

Things didn't always go the way she planned. Injuries from a car accident kept her out of the Army, her marriage was brief, and she had an illness she couldn't shake. But she lived life the way she wanted.

She worked hard, spending most of her career in the service industry, including 10 years at The Taco Stand near the University of Georgia, where she was a manager. For years, she walked more than a mile to work.

She didn't like to ask for help and usually wouldn't accept it. But if she saw someone in need, she was quick to offer a job or a couch to sleep on. She helped at least one friend get clean.

Ann is survived by her parents, Paul and Lois (Brown) Byerley of Shepherdsville, Kentucky; three younger sisters, Beth (Anil) Byerley-Shetty of Louisville, Sarah Byerley of Shepherdsville, and Leanna (Jonathan) Byerley-Takitch of Shepherdsville; a nephew, Macclain Byerley-Takitch; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

On May 11, her friends in Athens gathered with many of her relatives from Kentucky for a memorial at The Max Canada bar.

Memorial donations can be made to The Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee

(www.elephants.com).
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 16, 2019
