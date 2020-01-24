|
1937 - 2020 Mrs. Margaret Ann Martin was called home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the age of 82,
Margaret leaves to cherish her memory and dedicated work to her children, Tammie Louise Martin, Grady Louis Martin Jr, Margaret Tracy Martin, Theresa Adrian Omanovic, Rodney Michael Martin, Kevin Lee Martin , Mark Leon Martin. She is survived by, Sisters, Hortense Shelton, Sammie Rosser, Gwendolyn Roberts, Benny Sue Travis, Joyce Ingram, Doris Hill, Linda Turner, and Imogene Hatchett, one brother, Alvin Edwards; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and neighbors.
Services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:00pm from Hills First Baptist Church, 205 N Pope St., Athens, Ga 30601. The viewing will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 12:00pm - 7:00pm at Gardenview Funeral Chapel, 605 Olympic Dr., Athens, Ga 30601. The family will receive friends and love ones from 6:00pm - 7:30pm at the home of Margaret Martin, 240 Cone Dr., Athens, Ga 30601
Gardenview Funeral Chapel of Athens, Ga are in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 24, 2020