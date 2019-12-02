|
1935 - 2019 Margaret Coile Paradise passed away unexpectedly though peacefully at home Saturday evening, November 30, 2019. She was 84 years LIVE! Margaret was born April 4, 1935 to the late Edmond D. Coile and Thelma Hall Coile.
Margaret remained active and quick-witted until the end of her journey here on earth. She loved to bake for friends and family, 'socialize' everywhere she went (most frequently at Bell's and Wal-Mart), growing flowers, attending recreational department football games, dancing, singing, playing piano, and, most of all, just plain loving people. Many knew her as 'Mag', 'Mother', 'Aunt Granny', 'Mags', 'Nana', or as Jack Howard would say, 'Marilyn Monroe'. She enjoyed the random reactions from strangers when she would introduce herself as a former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader. Her humorous antics and sayings will be missed and remembered by many.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 30 years, A. Lincoln Paradise; brother and sister-in-law, Curtis and Rachel Kittle Coile; sister and brother-in-law, George and Nell Coile Walls; brother and sister-in-law, Billy and Margaret Swann Coile; sister-in-law, Bonnie Huff Coile; niece, Teresa Walls Kingery; nephew, Kerry Coile; niece, Heather Coile; aunts, Ida Coile White and Laura Hall Reynolds.
Survivors include: daughter and son-in-law, Marcus and Patti Paradise Escoe, Maxeys, GA; daughter Penni Paradise, Crawford, GA; daughter Angel Paradise Terry, Athens, GA; and step-son Mike Paradise, Crawford, GA. Granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Eric and Marci Paradise Dudley, Arnoldsville, GA, and granddaughter, Faith Paradise Terry, Charleston, SC; sister and brother-in-law Jerry and Gloria Coile Peterman, and brother and sister-in-law Jimmy and Martha Huff Coile. Many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, all of whom she sincerely adored; and her precious little jewels, Cash and Raygen Haley, Maxeys, GA, and Nolan, JC, and Bree Holloman, Crawford, GA.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 4, 1-3pm at Lord and Stephens East. Service will be held 3pm at the funeral home chapel with graveside service following at Salem Baptist Church. The family invites you to join them after the service at Margaret's home, 644 Old Lexington Road, Crawford, GA. Officiants Brett Mask and Bruce Lovin. Pallbearers will be Eric Dudley, Tim Coile, Keith Boozer, Jay Peterman, Donny Faust, Britt Brooks and honorary pallbearer Greg Gabriel.
Memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church or the .
