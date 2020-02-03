Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Watkinsville First Christian Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM
Watkinsville First Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Boles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Fielding Boles


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Fielding Boles Obituary
1956 - 2020 Margaret Fielding Boles, 64, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Morton Alphus Fielding and Emma Haaf Fielding and sister to the late James Fielding. She worked for Creations Windows, DuPont as well as other various manufacturing companies. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth (Rodney) Carr of Oconee County, Jamey (Misty Smith) Myers of Danielsville, Amy Boles of Comer; sisters: Mary Brown of Winterville, Sandra Craven of Winterville and Janet (Randy) Moon of Hull; three grandchildren: Emma Carr, Noah Mathis and Dustin Boles and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3PM at Watkinsville First Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 prior to the service. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -