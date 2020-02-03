|
|
1956 - 2020 Margaret Fielding Boles, 64, died Thursday, January 30, 2020. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Morton Alphus Fielding and Emma Haaf Fielding and sister to the late James Fielding. She worked for Creations Windows, DuPont as well as other various manufacturing companies. She is survived by her three children: Elizabeth (Rodney) Carr of Oconee County, Jamey (Misty Smith) Myers of Danielsville, Amy Boles of Comer; sisters: Mary Brown of Winterville, Sandra Craven of Winterville and Janet (Randy) Moon of Hull; three grandchildren: Emma Carr, Noah Mathis and Dustin Boles and a number of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 3PM at Watkinsville First Christian Church. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 prior to the service. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020