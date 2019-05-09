|
Margaret R. (Tommy) Thompson passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 at the age of 100. Born April 10, 1919 to Ovey and Eunice Thompson in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was a survivor of the poverty of the Great Depression. She left home at age 18 to attend nursing school in Gary, Indiana. After graduation, she served in the Navy Nurse Corps for five years where she met the love of her life, Chuck Thompson. They were married 49 years until his death in 1999. She is survived by her children Becky Begnaud and Tim Thompson, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren (including two sets of twins), one sister, two brothers and countless nephews and nieces. Over the years, she volunteered countless hours to organizations such as Athens Council on Aging and St. Joseph Charities. She was an avid golfer into her late eighties and walker into her mid-nineties. She travelled the United States extensively even riding a snowmobile through Yellowstone at 84 years old. Graveside services were held April 27th with Deacon Jim Gaudin presiding. If desired, any donations may be made to St. Mary's Hospice PO Box 6588 Athens, GA 30604.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 9, 2019