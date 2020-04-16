Home

Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
Margarete Meyer Walinow


1927 - 2020
Margarete Meyer Walinow Obituary
1927 - 2020 Margarete (Meyer) Walinow, 92, of Athens, GA, passed into eternal life Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Athens Arbor Terrace Memory Care Facility. Margarete was born September 12, 1927, in Stuttgart, Germany. She became a beautician in Stuttgart during WW II and later met William (Bill) Walinow from Kansas City, KS who was serving in the Army. They married in Stuttgart and they moved to Kansas City, KS in December 1948. Margarete was very proud when attained Citizenship in the USA on May 27, 1952. She was preceded by her husband Bill of 58 years who passed September 15, 2006 in Kansas City, KS. Margarete moved to Athens, GA in 2009. During the period of 2009 through 2014, Margarete worshipped at both Living Word Baptist Church and Tuckston UMC with family members.

She is survived by her son William (Bill) R. Walinow, Jr. and wife Karen, Athens, GA; daughter Virginia W. Waller and husband James, Parrish, FL; and daughter Karen E. Walinow and husband Mark Loveland, Gladstone, MO.; three grandchildren Joshua Waller, (wife Nicole) St. Petersburg, FL, Rachel Skinner, Statham, GA (husband Trent); and Rob Walinow, Athens,GA.; two step grandchildren, Heather Toci (husband Michael) and Heath Smart (wife Angela); and three great grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, and Waylon Skinner; one step great grandchild Colby Skinner; and four step great grandchildren, Bennett and Bryce Toci, and Kaylyn and Alyssa Smart.

A private family funeral service will be held on Friday April 17, 2020. She will be moved to Kansas City, KS and united with her husband Bill in a Mausoleum in Highland Park Cemetery.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
