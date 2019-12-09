|
|
1934 - 2019 Margarette Irene Phillips, 85, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019.
She was born May 24, 1934 in Bogart; the daughter of the late William and Johnnie Fulcher Edwards.
Margarette spent most of her life in Bogart. She was a switchboard operator at Athens Regional Hospital for many years. She served as a crossing guard for Athens-Clarke County. Margarette loved her family and her pets.
Survivors include four children, Elaine Kellum (Lamar) of Watkinsville, Joey Phillips (Tammy) of Comer, Marilyn Vinson of Batesburg, SC and Whit Phillips of Colbert; two grandchildren, Heather Jacobson and Daniel Kellum; three great-grandchildren, William Jacobson, Hunter Kellum and Avery Kellum; several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, December 10, at the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with the Rev. Lee Hunter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Athens Area Humane Society at athensareahumanesociety.org.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019