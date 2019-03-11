|
Athens, GA - Marie Elizabeth Fox, 90, wife of the late Lt. Col. Edward J. Fox died March 6, 2019.
Born in Bayamon, Puerto Rico, Mrs. Fox was the daughter of the late Edgar Alan Murray and Maria Luisa Murray. She graduated from Columbia College in Columbia, SC in 1951 and returned to Puerto Rico after graduation. She met Edward Fox at Camp Tortuguero where he was stationed and she worked as a Red Cross volunteer. They married in Puerto Rico on May 20, 1950. Her husband's military career took them to many different locations. After his retirement from the Army, they settled in Athens in 1971 and had called it home ever since. Elizabeth was a house wife and mother until her youngest was in school and at that time, pursued her teaching career. Over that career, she taught English and Spanish at Clarke Middle, Athens Academy, Oconee County High and Oconee Middle Schools. After her retirement from teaching, she enjoyed a part-time job interpreting for Clarke County Municipal Court.
Elizabeth was known to her closest friends as Liz. Liz lived a vibrant life filled with family and many, many friends. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Traveling and attending the opera were two of her favorite pastimes.
Survivors include her children, Edward J. Fox, Jr. of Athens, George Murray Fox (Ginger) of Bishop, Robert Walter Fox (Sue) of Davenport, Iowa, Patricia Luisa Smith (Brian) of Watkinsville, Susan Elizabeth Kemp (Alan) of Athens, Lisa Marie Jablonsky (Tom) of St. Petersburg, Florida and Cynthia Jay Murphy (Nathan) of Watkinsville; 11 grandchildren, Christine(Geoff), Murray, Robert (Lindsay), Amy (Tim), Kate, Will, Anna, Stevie, Zach, Reagan, and Nate.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Lord and Stephens, WEST beginning at 11:30AM. Memorial services will follow in the chapel at 1:00PM with Rev. Robert Murphy officiating. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans at PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 and .
Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019