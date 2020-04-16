Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Elizabeth Orr


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Elizabeth Orr Obituary
1927 - 2020 Marie Elizabeth Orr of Athens, GA died on April 13, 2020.

The daughter of the late Newton and Ada Strayhorn was born in Flowery Branch, Georgia, but lived most of her life in Athens.

Marie was also preceded in death by her late husband, Charles H. Orr to whom she was married for more than seventy-one years.

Marie is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Donnie) Griffin, of Waycross, Georgia, and Denise (ED) Briscoe, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and her son, Larry (Lana) Orr, of Bishop, GA. She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 14, 2020, Graveside at Evergreen cemetery with only immediate family attending.

Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -