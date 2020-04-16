|
|
1927 - 2020 Marie Elizabeth Orr of Athens, GA died on April 13, 2020.
The daughter of the late Newton and Ada Strayhorn was born in Flowery Branch, Georgia, but lived most of her life in Athens.
Marie was also preceded in death by her late husband, Charles H. Orr to whom she was married for more than seventy-one years.
Marie is survived by her two daughters, Deborah (Donnie) Griffin, of Waycross, Georgia, and Denise (ED) Briscoe, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and her son, Larry (Lana) Orr, of Bishop, GA. She is also survived by six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, April 14, 2020, Graveside at Evergreen cemetery with only immediate family attending.
Lord & Stephens, West, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 16, 2020