|
|
Marie Elizabeth Scarborough 1924 - 2019 Marie Elizabeth Bryant Scarborough, age 95, passed away on July 23, 2019.
Marie was born in Oglethorpe County, GA on February 26, 1924 to Brady Lenton (Lent) Bryant and Martha Jane (Mattie) Paul Bryant. She was a long-time member of Lexington Baptist Church where she faithfully attended services when her health allowed.
Marie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a fine seamstress and enjoyed tending to her flowers.
In addition to being a homemaker, Marie worked at Almar in Washington, GA, General Times and Roses in Athens, GA and co-owned and operated a women's dress shop, "Sarah Marie's," in Lexington, GA with her late friend, Sarah Ellen Callaway.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Oscar David (O.D.) Scarborough; sister, Beatrice Bryant; brothers, Brady Harrison Bryant and James Carlton Bryant; and sister-in-law, Jimmie Lee Broach Bryant.
Marie is survived by two daughters, Jane Scarborough Dellinger and husband, Jere, of Crawford, GA and Joyce Scarborough Vivian and husband, Gayle, of Conyers, GA; six grandchildren, David Dellinger (Faith), Chris Dellinger (Laura), Bryan Dellinger (Alicia), Eric Dellinger (Angie), Shae Vivian Odum (Steve), and Shane Vivian (Joy); twelve great grandchildren, Brent Dellinger, Riley Dellinger, Addie Dellinger, Aidan Dellinger, Chloe Dellinger, Andee Dellinger, Tucker Kim, Peyton Kim, Reagan Kim, Stephanie Odum, Joe Vivian and Sadie Vivian. She is also survived by three sisters, Dean B. McCurry, Marjorie B. Maxey (Steve), Tiney B. Williams (Robert); one brother, Paul H. Bryant (Patsy); and two sisters-in-law, Ethyl Allen and Rosalind Allen. Marie is also survived by a large number of nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank Mrs. Bessie Wise for the care and friendship she gave Marie before she entered Quiet Oaks Health Care. Also, the family is extremely grateful to Quiet Oaks Health Care for the loving care they have given Marie for the past several years.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3PM at Lord and Stephens East Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 until 3 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be at Clark Cemetery, Lexington, GA.
Flowers will be appreciated, or donations may be made to the Lexington Baptist Church Sanctuary Fund, 103 West Church Street, Lexington, GA 30648, in Marie's Memory.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 25, 2019