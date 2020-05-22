Home

Watts Funeral Home
1005 Dolvin Avenue
Union Point, GA 30669
(706) 486-4557
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Church Cemetery
Greens, GA
Marie Fulton Grimes


1946 - 2020
Marie Fulton Grimes Obituary
Marie Fulton Grimes of Penfield, Ga. died May 19, 2020. Graveside service, Saturday, 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Greens, Ga. Mrs. Marie Grimes, was born to the late Minnie and Abe Fulton. She leaves precious memories of her life that will forever be cherished in the hearts of her sister Mary Fulton and brother Abel Fulton. She also leaves to cherish her memories one brother-in-law: Johnny Grimes; four sisters-in-law: Lauren Grimes, Sallie Grimes, Mary Ben Rowland, Louise Fulton; a god-sister Marion Stephens and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2020
