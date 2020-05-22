|
|
Marie Fulton Grimes of Penfield, Ga. died May 19, 2020. Graveside service, Saturday, 2 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Greens, Ga. Mrs. Marie Grimes, was born to the late Minnie and Abe Fulton. She leaves precious memories of her life that will forever be cherished in the hearts of her sister Mary Fulton and brother Abel Fulton. She also leaves to cherish her memories one brother-in-law: Johnny Grimes; four sisters-in-law: Lauren Grimes, Sallie Grimes, Mary Ben Rowland, Louise Fulton; a god-sister Marion Stephens and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Watts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 22, 2020