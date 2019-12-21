|
1934 - 2019 Marie Hodgson Koenig died Thursday, December 19, 2019. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama, January 6, 1934 - parents Harry Lowe Hodgson and Jamie Sconyers Hodgson. Although born in Alabama, and lived there until 3 months old, her family were Athenians through and through.
She was a graduate of Athens High School. At the University of Georgia earned A.B. and M.A. degrees in journalism. Her first job in Washington, DC was as researcher for the National Geographic Magazine. Next she joined the U.S. Information Agency (USIA) while Edward R. Murrow was its director and became a diplomatic correspondent at the State Department. She wrote foreign policy articles for nineteen years, beginning with Secretary of State Dean Rusk, Cuban missile crisis and Vietnam War.
Marie was with Henry Kissinger on his historic Middle East peace shuttles between Israel, Egypt and Syria; also in Moscow for nuclear non-proliferation negotiation and traveled with Kissinger to China; and covered President Kennedy's news conferences.
Marie returned to Athens in 1987 and became the first editor of the Athens Historian published by the Athens Historical Society; member of Rabun Gap - Nacoochee Guild and the Wednesday Study Club; first editor of Friends of October Hill Newsletter.
Marie was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, John Koenig, Jr. She is survived by her brother Harry L. Hodgson, Jr. and his wife, Julia. Other survivors include cousins; Burke Hodgson, Athens, GA; Marian and Jean Marie Smith, Augusta, GA; Mrs. Warner Kennon, Columbus, GA. The family wishes to give special thanks to loving caregivers, Annie Bell Mathews and Dwain Sanders.
Private graveside services will be held for family members. The family will receive friends from 2PM to 4PM at the Oconee Hill Cemetery Sexton's House on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 355 Pulaski St., Athens, Ga. 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 21, 2019