Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
59 Main Street
Watkinsville, GA
1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marion G. Reese Obituary
Marion Golden Gertrude Reese, age 100, of Athens, GA passed January 30, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 Main Street, Watkinsville, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 10 AM-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: devoted niece, Lillie Pearl Squire; devoted friend and caretaker, Homer Thurmond; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
