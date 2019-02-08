|
|
Marion Golden Gertrude Reese, age 100, of Athens, GA passed January 30, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 59 Main Street, Watkinsville, GA with interment in East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Viewing, Friday 10 AM-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: devoted niece, Lillie Pearl Squire; devoted friend and caretaker, Homer Thurmond; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.
www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 8, 2019