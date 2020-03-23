Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Marjorie Driggers Walraven


1929 - 2020
Marjorie Driggers Walraven Obituary
1929 - 2020 Marjorie Driggers Walraven, 90, wife of the late Jeff Walraven, died Sunday, March 22, 2020. Born in Geneva, AL, she was the daughter of the late Jack and Mary Hugley Driggers. She was also preceded in death by her siblings: Ernest Driggers, Buford Driggers and Mavis Driggers Smith.

Mrs. Walraven retired as a bookkeeper from the University of Georgia Food Service Department and was a member of Briarwood Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son: Kevin (Brenda) Walraven of Bishop; daughter: Lori Walraven (Bob) Harrison of Williamson, GA; sister: Joann Whitelaw of Deerfield Beach, FL; grandchildren: Emily Harrison Bethune, Drew (Stefane) Harrison, Joseph Walraven and Jordan Walraven and three great grandchildren: Brady Bethune, Bowen Bethune and Cora Harrison.

A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Flowers will be accepted.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
