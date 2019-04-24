|
Marjorie "Marge" Lucas, 87, of Athens, passed away April 14, 2019 with her family by her side.
She was a first generation American, born in 1931 to Andrew and Gertie Van Kluyve in an area of northern New Jersey popular with Dutch immigrants. She graduated from Eastern Christian School then attended Calvin College before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. She married a fellow Marine, Eugene Lucas, and eventually settled in Athens in 1971. She was a payroll specialist at the USDA Soil Conservation Service before retiring in 1992.
Marge was a fiery redhead, genetically blessed with no gray hair, with a personality and wit to match and only a few ever forgot meeting her. Her life's greatest passion was her family.
Marge is survived by her three children: Lori Lucas (Mark Jordan) of Atlanta, Jackie Fowler (Lee) of Columbia, SC and Kenny Lucas of Colbert; grandchild Andrea Fowler of Greenville, SC; brothers Edward Van Kluyve of Garnerville, NY and John Van Kluyve of Woodland Park, NJ. She was predeceased by her husband "Gene" in 2006.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, from 4pm to 7pm at 219 West Cloverhurst Avenue, Athens.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Athens Area Humane Society, 1781 Mars Hill Rd., Watkinsville, GA 30677.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 24, 2019