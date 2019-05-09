|
Marjorie F. Sewell, age 91, passed away, Tuesday, May 7th in St. Mary's Hospital.
Marjorie was born in Sierra Blanca, TX to the late J. B. and Elva Fairey and moved to California at an early age. There she attended local schools and met and married her husband, Edward Lee Sewell, who preceded her in death in 2013.
Marjorie moved to the Athens area in the mid-1950's and was an active member of Campus View Church of Christ, where she served as a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of LACE-Ladies Auxiliary of Christian Education. Marjorie loved to travel to both foreign and domestic destinations and enjoyed cooking, canning, listening to the radio and caring for her family.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by her brothers, Bryan and Carroll and her sisters, Maxine and Dorothy.
She is survived by her children, Carroll Cobb (John Pfeiffer) of Galveston, TX; Jack Sewell (Kathy) of Chester, SC; Charles Sewell of Colbert; and Kelly Stovall (Dorrence) of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Jonas Sewell, Joshua Sewell, Jeff Sewell, Kayla Sewell, Christopher Stovall and Tyler Stovall; great grandchildren, Malachi Sewell, Josiah Sewell, Hunter Sewell, Emberly Sewell and Chandler Stovall.
Visitation: 6:00 to 8:00 PM Friday, May 10th in Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11thin the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 9, 2019