|
|
Marjorie "Bobbie" Price Hutchinson, 87, of Watkinsville, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Mrs. Hutchinson was born in Wrightsville, Georgia, daughter of the late Gordon Hershel Price and Mattie Pearl Frost Price. She retired from DeKalb County where she worked in the tax assessor's office for over 20 years. Mrs. Hutchinson was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Marshall Hutchinson and her five brothers and sisters. Survivors include her daughter Patricia Hutchinson of Watkinsville, son Tim Hutchinson (Barbara) of Athens and numerous nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 8, 2019