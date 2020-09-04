Mark Alden Howard, 52 of Athens passed on August 25, 2020.
Visitation will begin on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 1:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1:00pm from the chapel of Batts & Bridges Funeral Home.
Interment: East Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife: Natalie, Children: Big Markel, Mark, Jr., DeMarcus, Lil Markel, Da'Vonte, Shuntavia, Tanginikia, Ladarrius and Ja'Markis and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 4, 2020.