Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
For more information about
Mark Cross
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Athens First United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Curry Cross Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark Curry Cross Sr. Obituary
Mark Curry Cross Sr., 82, of Athens, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019.

Born May 23, 1936 in Atlanta, he was the son of the late Thomas B. Cross Sr. and Ethel Curry Cross.

Mark was a graduate of North Fulton High School and attended Georgia Tech. He started his career with Trust Company Bank of Georgia and was a successful businessman who spent the last 30 years in real estate. Mark was a member of the Buckhead Boys, German Club, Ansley Golf Club and Athens First United Methodist Church. He loved college athletics, spending time with his grandkids and animals, especially his cat, Mickey. He was lovingly referred to as "Grandad" by his Athens friends.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cross was preceded in death by brothers, Charles K. Cross Sr. and Thomas B. Cross Jr.

Survivors include children, Mark Curry Cross Jr. (Frances) of Athens and Charlotte Cross Sharp (Thomas) of Cordele; sister-in-law, Ann Green Cross of Winter Park, FL; grandchildren, Curry Cross, John Mobley Cross, Annie Cross, Caroline Doherty, Allison Doherty, Emily Doherty and Philip Doherty; numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Monday, March 18 at 11 a.m. at Athens First United Methodist Church with Rev. Betsy Butler officiating. A reception will follow the service in the church's Hancock Hall.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Download Now