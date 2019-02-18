|
Mark Tracey Hart, 52, loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many, died at his home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. He had recently had an extended hospital stay and was home recovering. He was able to enjoy a beautiful morning outdoors surrounded by family and friends before he unexpectedly passed away.
Mr. Hart was born on November 30, 1966 in Athens, GA, son of Havard and Marlene Hart. He worked as a self employed chicken farmer with Columbia Farms for thirty years; was a skilled cattle producer, a part business owner in the Northeast Georgia Livestock Market and owner/operator of the Flat Creek Rodeo Company, in which he had received a number of awards through the years for bucking bulls that he raised. He was a Franklin County FFA Alumni, Franklin County Young Farmer and a Franklin County Cattleman's member. He enjoyed bird hunting, buying and selling antiques and farm equipment and enjoyed family trips to the mountains.
Mr. Hart had been married to his wife, Tammy Phillips Hart, for thirty-one years. They had two sons, the late Matthew "Cody" Hart and Colten Joseph Hart (LeAnna Bond Hart), who was at his side. Mr. Hart had five grandchildren; two in the home, Levi and Kimber Hart, and Jolee, Briar and Sage Hart who were all close to his heart; brothers, Brian Hart (Lesa) and David Hart (Tina), both of Royston, GA; sister, Marla Peeples (Kyle) of Bowman, GA; nieces and nephews, Barkley Hart, Morgan Martin, Peyton Hart, Makayla Pulliam, Weston Peeples, Erica Chappell, Nicholas Bowen, Bella Carey, Mitchell Felty and Jerico Brown; and several great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hart was of the Christian faith and a man of high integrity and character. He believed in helping others and giving to those in need. He will be sorely missed by all who loved him, especially his family.
Funeral services for Mr. Hart will be held at Liberty Baptist Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Andy Bond, Rev. David Bryan, Rev. David Souderes and Rev. Bert Synan officiating. Interment will follow in the Peniel Pentecostal Holiness Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Liberty Baptist Church from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday evening. The family is at the home.
