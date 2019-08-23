Home

Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Fork Bethel Baptist Church
Lexington, GA
View Map
1961 - 2019
Marlene Cofer Obituary
1961 - 2019 Marlene Cofer, 58, died Monday, August 19, 2019.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Fork Bethel Baptist Church in Lexington, GA. Interment in the church cemetery. Viewing will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 1-7PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include children, Jautan Cofer and Latashia Woods; siblings, Hattie Mae Cofer, Addie Louise Cofer, Jessie Lou Cofer, Michael Cofer and James Cofer; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 23, 2019
