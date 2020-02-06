|
1939 - 2020 Marshall Deleon Brawner, 80, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020.
Born in Franklin County and a resident of Athens for 60 years, Mr. Brawner was a son of the late Jewel Edward Brawner and Olis Rebecca Carey Brawner. He was retired from Oliver Rubber Company, an avid NASCAR fan and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brawner was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Evans and a sister, Carolyn Pilgrim.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Geneva Edwards Brawner; daughters, Gwendolyn Rebecca Butler and Kaye Moon (Larry); brothers, Edward Brawner (Linda) and Lindy Brawner (Doris), both of Royston; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dave Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m., prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the , 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30606.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 6, 2020