Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 King Street
Winder, GA 30680
(770) 867-9292
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Eberhart & Son Mortuary
131 King Street
Winder, GA 30680
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church
123 E. New St. Winder
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall Nelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall LaSalle Nelson


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marshall LaSalle Nelson Obituary
Marshall LaSalle Nelson - 48 of Nicholson, GA. died May 1, 2019.

Marshall will forever lovingly be remembered by his dearest Aunt/Mother, Clara Belle Thomas McComb, who stepped in and nurtured him and his sibling after the passing of their mother Janice, five sisters, Phyllis Arnold, LeCynthia Garth, Terri Robinson, Stephanie Scott, and Kimberly Nelson, two brothers, Lonnie and Elfrin Smith.

A Home Going Celebration Service in honor of Marshall will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 123 E. New St. Winder, GA 30680.

Visitation Friday 12-6 p.m. at Eberhart and Son Mortuary - 131 MLK Jr. Drive Winder, GA. 30680.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now