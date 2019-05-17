|
|
Marshall LaSalle Nelson - 48 of Nicholson, GA. died May 1, 2019.
Marshall will forever lovingly be remembered by his dearest Aunt/Mother, Clara Belle Thomas McComb, who stepped in and nurtured him and his sibling after the passing of their mother Janice, five sisters, Phyllis Arnold, LeCynthia Garth, Terri Robinson, Stephanie Scott, and Kimberly Nelson, two brothers, Lonnie and Elfrin Smith.
A Home Going Celebration Service in honor of Marshall will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at White Oak Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 123 E. New St. Winder, GA 30680.
Visitation Friday 12-6 p.m. at Eberhart and Son Mortuary - 131 MLK Jr. Drive Winder, GA. 30680.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2019