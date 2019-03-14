|
Marshall Shellnut, 74, of Lexington, GA, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Marshall was the son of the late Henry and Lilly Shellnut. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sisters, Hazel Mann and Ann Shellnut. He is survived by his children, Jeff Shellnut, Rodney Shellnut, Marion Gunter, and Leon Gunter, brothers, Tim and Roger Shellnut, grandchildren, Kevin Shellnut, Kristan Shellnut, and Briana Shellnut, and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 6-8 P.M. Funeral service will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, East. Burial will follow the service at Forest Hills Memorial Park in Elberton.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. Www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019