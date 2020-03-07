|
1925 - 2020 Mrs. Martha Ann Horne Fitzpatrick, 94, of Ila, GA passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her daughter's home.
Mrs. Fitzpatrick was born in Danielsville, GA on November 25, 1925, daughter of the late Boage Horne and the late Lizzie Holloway Horne. She was the former owner and operator of Norwood Restaurant and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Henry B. Fitzpatrick; and daughter, Barbara Kennedy.
Survivors include her sons, Paul Fitzpatrick of Ila, GA and Henry Fitzpatrick of Athens, GA; daughter, Jackie (Barry) Sinclair of Danielsville, GA; nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Fitzpatrick will be held in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with Mr. Odis Graham and Rev. Harrison Lampley officiating. Interment will follow in the Ila City Cemetery in Ila, GA.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 12:00 p.m. until funeral hour on Sunday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 7, 2020